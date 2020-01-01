Jack Haze Rolled Cannabis
by Sugarleaf by 7AC
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
This indica-dominant hybrid is characterized by its deep golden pistils, shimmering trichome coating, fresh forest notes and lush bud structure. Flavours Pine, Sweet, Herbal Dominant Terpenes Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene, Caryophyllene THC: 13-17% CBD: 0-1% SIZE: 0.5g
Be the first to review this product.