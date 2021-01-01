Houndstooth
by Tweed
No stores nearby
Our new indica-dominant Ice Cream Cake (I.C.C.) is bold and complex. This strain pairs potent 20%+ THC with sweet, spicy, and savoury flavours. Its strong notes of gasoline are balanced with undertones of clove and sage thanks to a rare terpene, Germacrene. Equally as bold in appearance, its dense, dark green buds are contrasted by an abundance of copper-coloured pistils. This strain is grown in micro-climate conditions that are inspired by the mountainous environments indica thrives in. And, like every plant at Edison, I.C.C. is packaged with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness.
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
Be the first to review this product.