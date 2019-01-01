Lola Montes
by Edison Cannabis Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Lola Montes by Edison Cannabis Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Edison Cannabis Co.
At the Edison Cannabis Co., we believe in the infinite potential of the cannabis plant. Through relentless exploration, we work to uncover the possibilities of data-driven, indoor-grown cannabis. We offer a full line of premium-quality cannabis flower, edible oil and pre-rolls, available across Canada in licensed retail establishments and online in 2018..