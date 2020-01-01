Houndstooth
by Tweed
Hand-manicured, craft-cured, top colas representing the highest quality standard, this sativa-dominant strain produces svelte, unique flowers punctuated with bright crimson pistils. Flavours Herbal, lemon, pine Dominant Terpenes Terpinolene • Caryophyllene • Myrcene • Pinene THC: 16-22% CBD: 0-1% SIZE: 7g | 15g
