Hybrid

Samurai Spy

by Edison Cannabis Co.

About this product

Samurai Spy from Edison is a hybrid characterized by its sweet grape flavour, piney notes, spicy aroma, crimson pistils and glistening lavender-jade buds, heavy in THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack Samurai Spy with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen. THC: 17-24% Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene Available format: 3.5g

About this strain

Ninja Fruit

Ninja Fruit

Ninja Fruit by Ocean Grown Seeds is a hybrid strain with a potent Haze aroma and unique purple foliage. By crossing Grapefruit Haze with Grape Ape (by Stoned Ninja), Ocean Grown Seeds created a cerebral, uplifting strain that stimulates creativity, good conversation, and appetite. The high quantities of terpenes myrcene and pinene in this strain help enhance the mood and ensure a sense of wellbeing. 

About this brand

At Edison, we believe in infinite potential. In both our plants and our people, we reach higher, dig deeper and dream bigger. Some might say we do things our own way around here – and they’d be right. Where are we working today? In strain-specific micro-climates specifically designed for each cultivar’s unique needs. How did we get here? By finding simple solutions to complex challenges, listening to our plants, our people and finding joy in the ordinary. In other words, we don’t just cultivate cannabis. We cultivate genius. What does this mean for those who enjoy cannabis? Our particular brand of genius won’t complete your tax return or design your meal plan. But it does promise something that matters to us: flower, pre-roll, edible and extract products that just keep getting better.