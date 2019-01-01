About this product

60 Capsules per bottle 5mg/capsule | 2.5mg THC & 2.5mg CBD OR 30 Capsules per bottle 10mg/capsule | 5mg THC & 5mg CBD Why? Easy to use and reliable, consistent dosing How do I use it? Take orally with or without food. Onset varies but is typically 1-2 hours. The effects will vary greatly in duration from person to person and may last from 6 to 12 hours What's in it? Made from Broken Coast cannabis strains containing similar amounts of THC and CBD. The cannabis is infused into an MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) carrier oil and decarboxylated. Other non-medicinal ingredients: MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) carrier oil, soy lecithin, gelatin, polysorbate 80, titanium dioxide, colour