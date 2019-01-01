About this product

60 Capsules per bottle | 5mg/capsule OR 30 Capsules per bottle | 10mg/capsule Why? Easy to use and reliable, consistent dosing. How do I use it? Take orally with or without food. Onset varies but is typically 1-2 hours. The effects will vary greatly in duration from person to person and may last from 6 to 12 hours. What's in it? Made from Broken Coast THC cannabis oil which is a custom blend of their high-quality THC strains. The cannabis is infused into an MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) carrier oil and decarboxylated. Other non-medicinal ingredients: MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) carrier oil, soy lecithin, gelatin, polysorbate 80, titanium dioxide, colour