Eden's Apples

by Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds Cannabis Seeds Eden's Apples

den’s Apples - Genetics: Apple Fritter x Forbidden Fruit Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering Time: 9 weeks Potency: Very high Yield: Very High We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. Its been tested as high as 32% THC, is a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence. Our breeder’s cut of Forbidden Fruit is easily the loudest purple strain we have ever encountered. Forbidden Fruit has LOUD sweet, rotten fruit terps, dark purple buds and a surprisingly good yield for being a purple strain. Expect offspring phenotypes to be vigorous good yielders and a balanced growing structure. Potency and terpene levels will tend to be exceptionally high and buds will show varying amounts of purple.

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.

