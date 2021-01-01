Shadow OG (Autoflower)
About this product
Genetics: Elev8 Breeding Auto x Supernatural OG Type: Autoflower Seed Type: Feminized seeds Yield: Very Good Potency: High Flowering: 70 days from seed Shadow OG is a cross between our autoflower breeding male and Supernatural OG Autoflower. Our large OG dominate male crossed with Supernatural OG produces a large yielding cross with plenty of frost with a dank OG Kush terpene profile. Shadow OG likes growing large, fat colas.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
