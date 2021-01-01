 Loading…

Shadow OG (Autoflower)

by Elev8 Seeds

Genetics: Elev8 Breeding Auto x Supernatural OG Type: Autoflower Seed Type: Feminized seeds Yield: Very Good Potency: High Flowering: 70 days from seed Shadow OG is a cross between our autoflower breeding male and Supernatural OG Autoflower. Our large OG dominate male crossed with Supernatural OG produces a large yielding cross with plenty of frost with a dank OG Kush terpene profile. Shadow OG likes growing large, fat colas.

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.

