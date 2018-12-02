 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 8 inch Donut Chamber Rig w/ Showerhead Perc and Illuminate Ball

8 inch Donut Chamber Rig w/ Showerhead Perc and Illuminate Ball

by Elevated Stash

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Elevated Stash Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 8 inch Donut Chamber Rig w/ Showerhead Perc and Illuminate Ball
Elevated Stash Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 8 inch Donut Chamber Rig w/ Showerhead Perc and Illuminate Ball
Elevated Stash Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 8 inch Donut Chamber Rig w/ Showerhead Perc and Illuminate Ball

$74.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This rig is one of a kind! It stands 8 inches tall with a showerhead perc, a donut shaped chamber, and lime green accents throughout. What's the ball in the middle for?? It is simply a super cool design add on! It glows in the dark and free spins. The glass ball is actually not attached to the rig, but suspended in between the glass and will not fall out. --8" Waterpipe --Donut Chamber --Showerhead Perc --Glow in the Dark Glass Ball --Rips Smooth --14mm Female Joint --14mm Male Bowl Included

About this brand

Elevated Stash Logo
Elevated Stash is a Veteran-Owned smoker's subscription box and unique online head shop. Since launching in 2017, we deliver exceptional customer service, high quality glass, super cool accessories, and rad gadgets to your door every single month (cancel anytime). We are also known for the EPIC biggest baddest "Mount Everest" gift box. What makes us different you ask?! Two things! 1) We put our money on the inside of the box, NOT on the outside. 2) We give back. From every single box sold, we donate $$ to charity to help veterans. We partner with a different charity each month, but please visit our website for more details. Give Back. Get Elevated. Enjoy Life. #StayElevated

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Sun Dec 02 2018
c........8
Pretty cool rig!!! Bought for my wife, but one of our favorite pieces. The little ball glows in the dark!