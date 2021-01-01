 Loading…

Rare Stash Jar and Spoon Pipe Combo

by Elevated Stash

About this product

YES! You read that correctly. This rare pipe is handmade in the USA and features a stash jar built into a spoon pipe. Running low on your stash within the bowl, no worries! Just pop the cork top and refill! This is a one of a kind piece that just hit the market. This will turn even the season smoker's head! (smoke does not enter the stash container) --Approximately 5.5" Spoon Pipe --Cork Top --Thick Glass --Stash Jar in the Middle --Subtle Light Turquoise Color

About this brand

Elevated Stash is a Veteran-Owned smoker's subscription box and unique online head shop. Since launching in 2017, we deliver exceptional customer service, high quality glass, super cool accessories, and rad gadgets to your door every single month (cancel anytime). We are also known for the EPIC biggest baddest "Mount Everest" gift box. What makes us different you ask?! Two things! 1) We put our money on the inside of the box, NOT on the outside. 2) We give back. From every single box sold, we donate $$ to charity to help veterans. We partner with a different charity each month, but please visit our website for more details. Give Back. Get Elevated. Enjoy Life. #StayElevated

