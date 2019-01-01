About this product
Island Pink Pre-Roll by Emerald Health Therapeutics
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Emerald Health Therapeutics
Through scientific research, we're creating a world with a greater understanding of the health and wellness benefits of cannabis. Our story Emerald was formed by a team that has dedicated their working lives to the health sciences, helping people overcome everyday medical conditions to live better lives. Health and wellness options come from either the traditional pharmaceutical world or the natural health world. Through the science of the endocannabinoid system and the cannabis plant, we offer the best of both worlds – controlled, predictable, effective outcomes from a natural, plant-based source.