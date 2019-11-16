 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sensi Star

Sensi Star

by Emerald Health Therapeutics

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Emerald Health Therapeutics Cannabis Flower Sensi Star

About this product

Sensi Star by Emerald Health Therapeutics

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Bcbud1996

An overall nice strain. It made me giggly and happy while also helping to relieve my anxiety and back pain. Smokes with a somewhat herbal/spicy earthy and citrus taste.

About this strain

Sensi Star

Sensi Star
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods. 

About this brand

Emerald Health Therapeutics Logo
Through scientific research, we're creating a world with a greater understanding of the health and wellness benefits of cannabis. Our story Emerald was formed by a team that has dedicated their working lives to the health sciences, helping people overcome everyday medical conditions to live better lives. Health and wellness options come from either the traditional pharmaceutical world or the natural health world. Through the science of the endocannabinoid system and the cannabis plant, we offer the best of both worlds – controlled, predictable, effective outcomes from a natural, plant-based source.