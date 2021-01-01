REPAIR FINE LINE CREAM
Repair Fine Line Cream penetrates skin to visibly reduce fine lines and the appearance of wrinkles, revealing a glowing, youthful complexion. This highly-hydrating cream is specially formulated for use on lips and the delicate skin around the eyes. May be helpful for sagging, crepey lids and crow's feet. Directions: Using the applicator provided, lightly apply a small amount over fine lines to be treated and then gently smooth over lines. Formulated specifically for use on lips and delicate eye area. Apply in the morning after cleansing your skin and before applying Heart & Body Naturals Hydrate AM/PM Moisturizer. Apply in the evening, followed by Revive Facial Serum and Hydrate AM/PM Moisturizer. INGREDIENTS: Nigella Sativa (Black Seed) Oil, Unrefined Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp (Seed) Oil, Calendula Officinalis (Pot Marigold) Flower Extract, Aspalathus Linearis (Rooibos) Leaf Extract, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Seed Oil, Boswellia carteri (Frankincense) Essential Oil, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Seed Oil, Alpha Hydroxy (Glycolic, Tartaric, Malic) Acids, Organic Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Leaf) Juice Extract, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Cucurbita Pepo (Pumpkin) Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Extract, Organic Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Fruit Extract, Vaccinium Angustifolium (Blueberry) Seed Extract, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Plumeria obtuse (Frangipani) Essential Oil, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Essential Oil, Pelargonium graveolens (Rose Geranium) Essential Oil, Sclerocarya Birrea (Marula) Oil, Xanthan Gumn, Cupressus sempervirens (Cypress) Essential Oil
