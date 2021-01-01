 Loading…

REPAIR FINE LINE CREAM

by HBN Endless Possibilities

REPAIR FINE LINE CREAM

Repair Fine Line Cream penetrates skin to visibly reduce fine lines and the appearance of wrinkles, revealing a glowing, youthful complexion. This highly-hydrating cream is specially formulated for use on lips and the delicate skin around the eyes. May be helpful for sagging, crepey lids and crow's feet. Directions: Using the applicator provided, lightly apply a small amount over fine lines to be treated and then gently smooth over lines. Formulated specifically for use on lips and delicate eye area. Apply in the morning after cleansing your skin and before applying Heart & Body Naturals Hydrate AM/PM Moisturizer. Apply in the evening, followed by Revive Facial Serum and Hydrate AM/PM Moisturizer. INGREDIENTS: Nigella Sativa (Black Seed) Oil, Unrefined Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp (Seed) Oil, Calendula Officinalis (Pot Marigold) Flower Extract, Aspalathus Linearis (Rooibos) Leaf Extract, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Seed Oil, Boswellia carteri (Frankincense) Essential Oil, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Seed Oil, Alpha Hydroxy (Glycolic, Tartaric, Malic) Acids, Organic Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Leaf) Juice Extract, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Cucurbita Pepo (Pumpkin) Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Extract, Organic Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Fruit Extract, Vaccinium Angustifolium (Blueberry) Seed Extract, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Plumeria obtuse (Frangipani) Essential Oil, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Essential Oil, Pelargonium graveolens (Rose Geranium) Essential Oil, Sclerocarya Birrea (Marula) Oil, Xanthan Gumn, Cupressus sempervirens (Cypress) Essential Oil

All Natural and Organic, our products are proudly manufactured in the USA following current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and we've taken the extra step to display our 3rd-party batch testing on our website. Each product's test results include a separate analysis for the cannabinoid profile, potential microbial life, mold, heavy metals, residual solvents, and pesticides/herbicides/insecticides, so when you consume any of our hemp products you can know what's actually in it. Independent, 3rd-party lab test results below show that our CBD oil is... * Free of chemical fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides * Extracted from hemp grown using organic, non-GMO seeds * Grown outdoors in Kentucky soil * Independently tested using the highest quality standards and control * Created using the full-spectrum cannabis plant * Extracted using a subcritical C02 method instead of harsh solvents. CO2 is a much healthier choice than other potential solvents and is "generally regarded as safe" (GRAS) by the FDA. * Overseen by our agricultural partner's in-house team of scientists, researchers, product developers, and professors who work at the universities in Kentucky. * Extracted from hemp dried using a proprietary fresh-lock drying system developed by our agricultural partners that basically eliminates all of the molds and pathogens that can happen due to flash processing. This means all phytochemicals are intact when the consumer receives the end product. Downloadable copies of our third-party lab results can be found at http://hbnaturals.com/documentation.asp

