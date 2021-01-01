 Loading…

Hybrid

Cannatonic

by estora

estora Cannabis Flower Cannatonic

About this product

Plant Type: Hybrid What you'll see: Sticky, medium size flowers, with a rich green body and underlying amber hues. Aroma: Mangoes and other tropical and citrus fruit. Cannabinoid: CBD Dominant Each gram of Cannatonic contains 10-16% CBD and <1.5% THC.

About this brand

Products designed with patient needs in mind. We pride ourselves on providing patients with products manufactured using standardized processes which ensures that patients get consistent products every single time. And, guess what? The award winning products that you knew and trusted are back! These products have been recognized by the 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards, which showcase the best medical cannabis options based on reviews by patients from across the country. Your opinion matters, and we will continue to listen.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.

 

