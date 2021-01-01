About this product
Plant Type: Hybrid What you'll see: Sticky, medium size flowers, with a rich green body and underlying amber hues. Aroma: Mangoes and other tropical and citrus fruit. Cannabinoid: CBD Dominant Each gram of Cannatonic contains 10-16% CBD and <1.5% THC.
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.
