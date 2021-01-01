About this product

Cannabinoid: CBD Dominant Unique Products for Unique Patients. estora CBD drops are formulated using broad spectrum cannabis oil. We use single strain flowers to extract our CBD oil thereby maintaining the chemical make-up of the extract. estora CBD drops provides patients with an option to start their journey with medical cannabis without worrying about the euphoric effects of THC. Each bottle is supplied with a measured 0.5 ml syringe graduated at 0.1 ml increments. 1 ml of CBD oil = 25 mg of the activated cannabinoid. THC: 0.93 mg/g CBD: 25.967 mg/g estora product benefits Our standardized processes and formulation technique ensures the major cannabinoid(s) is standardized and our patients receive consistent products every single time. What makes our products unique? Carrier Oil - Is USP Pharma Grade MCT Oil. - Is ethically sourced. - It aids in absorption of cannabinoids. - Is tasteless. - Is considered hypoallergenic. Extraction process - Supercritical CO2 extraction (i.e., at a certain temperature and pressure) ensures that the chemical integrity of the phytochemicals is retained. - This type of extraction ensures that there is a minimal risk of contaminants in the extracts. - Our facility is female-only plant clone forward facility. - Milled flower from whole flower of various grades Quality Check Process - Heavy metal Free - Pesticides Free The importance of your format estora’s cannabis drops will provide you with a dosage format that: - Is easy to ingest and discreet - Helps you achieve precise titration and find your minimum effective dose - Already activated and don’t need to be heated estora branded CBD drops contain 1000 mg of activated cannabinoids per 40 ml bottle.