About this product

Cannabinoid: CBD Dominant Format: Hard Shell Vegan Capsules Active ingredients are diluted into USP (pharma) grade medium chain triglyceride oil. Unique Products for Unique Patients estora CBD capsules are formulated using broad spectrum cannabis oil. We use single strain flowers to extract our CBD oil thereby maintaining the chemical make-up of the extract. These capsules are an excellent option for patients who are looking for a convenient dosage format. estora product benefits Our standardized processes and formulation technique ensures the major cannabinoid(s) is standardized and our patients receive consistent products every single time. What makes our products unique? Carrier Oil - Is USP Pharma Grade MCT Oil. - Is ethically sourced. - It aids in absorption of cannabinoids. - Is tasteless. - Is considered hypoallergenic. Extraction process - Supercritical CO2 extraction (i.e., at a certain temperature and pressure) ensures that the chemical integrity of the phytochemicals is retained. - This type of extraction ensures that there is a minimal risk of contaminants in the extract. - Our facility is female-only plant clone forward facility. - Milled flower from whole flower of various grades. Quality Check Process - Heavy metal Free - Pesticides Free The importance of your format estora capsules will provide you with a dosage format that is: - Discreet and convenient - Helpful for controlled dosing - Odorless and tasteless Each estora branded CBD capsule contains 10 mg CBD and <1 mg THC.