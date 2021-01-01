About this product

Cannabinoid: 1:1 Format: Hard Shell Vegan Capsules Active ingredients are diluted into USP (pharma) grade medium chain triglyceride oil. Unique Products for Unique Patients estora Low Dose 1:1 capsules are formulated using broad spectrum cannabis oil. This product offering is an excellent option for patients who want to benefit from the potential synergy of THC and CBD with controlled dosing. These capsules provide patients with an opportunity to start their dosing regimen at a low dose, particularly THC, using a familiar pharmaceutical dosage form with ease of administration. estora product benefits Our standardized processes and formulation technique ensures the major cannabinoid(s) is standardized and our patients receive consistent products every single time. What makes our products unique? Carrier Oil inside the capsule - Is USP Pharma Grade MCT Oil. - Is ethically sourced. - It aids in absorption of cannabinoids. - Is tasteless. - Is considered hypoallergenic. Extraction process - Our supercritical CO2 extraction (i.e., at a certain temperature and pressure) ensures that the chemical integrity of the phytochemicals is retained. - This type of extraction ensures that there is a minimal risk of contaminants in the extracts. - Our facility is female-only plant clone forward facility. - Milled flower from whole flower of various grades Quality Check Process - Heavy metal Free - Pesticides Free The importance of your format estora capsules will provide you with a dosage format that is: - Discreet and convenient - Helpful for controlled dosing - Odorless and tasteless Each estora low dose 1:1 capsule contains 2.5 mg CBD and 2.5 mg THC.