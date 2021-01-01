About this product
Plant type: Hybrid-Indica dominant What you’ll see: quite dense and medium sized flowers. The light olive tones of the buds are offset by an abundance of amber pistils and a frosty coating of trichomes. Aroma: musky, woody pine smell with hints of citrus and sweet clove. Cannabinoid: THC Dominant Each gram of Sensi Star contains <1% CBD and 17-23% THC.
About this brand
estora
Products designed with patient needs in mind. We pride ourselves on providing patients with products manufactured using standardized processes which ensures that patients get consistent products every single time. And, guess what? The award winning products that you knew and trusted are back! These products have been recognized by the 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards, which showcase the best medical cannabis options based on reviews by patients from across the country. Your opinion matters, and we will continue to listen.
