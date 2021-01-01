About this product
Plant type: Hybrid: Sativa Dominant What you'll see: fluffy green buds with bright green calyxes, covered in resin, and framed with lengthy orange trichomes. Aroma: dominant lemon-lime aroma with a slightly pungent spicy undertone that comes from fresh herbs. Cannabinoid: THC Dominant Each gram of Super Lemon Haze contains <1 % CBD and 17-23% THC.
About this brand
estora
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
