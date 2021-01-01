 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Super Lemon Haze
Sativa

Super Lemon Haze

by estora

Write a review
estora Cannabis Flower Super Lemon Haze

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Plant type: Hybrid: Sativa Dominant What you'll see: fluffy green buds with bright green calyxes, covered in resin, and framed with lengthy orange trichomes. Aroma: dominant lemon-lime aroma with a slightly pungent spicy undertone that comes from fresh herbs. Cannabinoid: THC Dominant Each gram of Super Lemon Haze contains <1 % CBD and 17-23% THC.

About this brand

estora Logo
Products designed with patient needs in mind. We pride ourselves on providing patients with products manufactured using standardized processes which ensures that patients get consistent products every single time. And, guess what? The award winning products that you knew and trusted are back! These products have been recognized by the 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards, which showcase the best medical cannabis options based on reviews by patients from across the country. Your opinion matters, and we will continue to listen.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review