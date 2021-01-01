About this product

Cannabinoid: THC Dominant Unique Products for Unique Patients estora THC drops are formulated using broad spectrum cannabis oil. THC drops has been designed for patients seeking symptomatic relief in conditions requiring treatment with THC. Each bottle is supplied with a measured 0.5 mL syringe graduated at 0.1 mL increments. 1 mL of THC oil = 15 mg of the activated cannabinoids. THC: 16.109 mg/g CBD: 0.025 mg/g estora product benefits Our standardized processes and formulation technique ensures the major cannabinoid(s) is standardized and our patients receive consistent products every single time. What makes our products unique? Carrier Oil - Is USP Pharma Grade MCT Oil. - Is ethically sourced. - It aids in absorption of cannabinoids. - Is tasteless. - Is considered hypoallergenic. Extraction process - Supercritical CO2 extraction (i.e., at a certain temperature and pressure) ensures that the chemical integrity of the phytochemicals is retained. - This type of extraction ensures that there is a minimal risk of contaminants in the extracts. - Our facility is female-only plant clone forward facility. - Milled flower from whole flower of various grades. Quality Check Process - Heavy metal Free - Pesticides Free The importance of your format estora’s cannabis drops will provide you with a dosage format that: - Is easy to ingest and discreet - Helps you achieve precise titration and find your minimum effective dose - Already activated and don’t need to be heated estora branded THC drops contain 600 mg of activated cannabinoid per 40 mL bottle.