About this product
Plant Type: Hybrid: Sativa Dominant What you'll see: Green, bright and squat buds with tones of olive and peppered with orange hairs. Aroma: Our expert growing process helps keep the earthy aroma of this strain, which has been known to resemble that of a fine aged cheese. Cannabinoid: THC Dominant Each gram of Vintage Cheese contains <1 % CBD and 13-19 % THC.
About this brand
estora
Products designed with patient needs in mind. We pride ourselves on providing patients with products manufactured using standardized processes which ensures that patients get consistent products every single time. And, guess what? The award winning products that you knew and trusted are back! These products have been recognized by the 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards, which showcase the best medical cannabis options based on reviews by patients from across the country. Your opinion matters, and we will continue to listen.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.