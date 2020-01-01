 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. The Boss Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

The Boss Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

by Eve & Co.

Write a review
Eve & Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls The Boss Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

The Boss

The Boss

The Boss by Wolf Genetics is a sativa-dominant strain that descends from Haze, Blueberry, and “Purple” lines that pass on an astounding terpene profile. It has a unique aroma of ripe banana, mango, and raspberry, and an average flowering period of 65 to 70 days. Enjoy The Boss’ uplifting mental and physical effects throughout the day to enhance mood while donning a medium-heavy body buzz.

About this brand

Eve & Co. Logo
Eve & Co is a premiere female-focused cannabis brand in the Canadian market. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., we are a licensed producer and seller of dried cannabis and cannabis plants under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). Eve & Co provides educational information and online support for its customers and first-time buyers. Eve & Co will also work through market outreach and education to destigmatize cannabis consumption among women.