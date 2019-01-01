About this product
The Yogi Pre-Roll by Eve & Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Eve & Co.
Eve & Co is a premiere female-focused cannabis brand in the Canadian market. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., we are a licensed producer and seller of dried cannabis and cannabis plants under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). Eve & Co provides educational information and online support for its customers and first-time buyers. Eve & Co will also work through market outreach and education to destigmatize cannabis consumption among women.