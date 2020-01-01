Peach Ginger Green CBD Tea (Decaffeinated), 3 Pack
by everie
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Everie’s Lavender Chamomile Tea is a naturally caffeine-free blend with a light yellow colour when brewed. Pack of 3 tea bags, each infused with 10 mg of CBD. Contains small amounts of THC. Brew 3-4 minutes and serve hot.
Be the first to review this product.