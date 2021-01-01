 Loading…

Titanium Nail 10mm

by Everlast Metal Pipes

$15.00MSRP

NOTE: If you buy a pipe it already comes with a nail. This is only if you need a replacement or want a good quality American made titanium nail. Made in the USA We are proud to say that all of our products are manufactured exclusively in our Northern California shop with 100% domestically sourced materials. Product description Made with 100% domestically sourced grade 2 titanium. The 10mm titanium nail fits perfectly into our pipes, turning it into the ideal nectar collector or honey straw. Main Features Made from ASTM B348 Grade 2 Titanium 10 mm Joint Specifications Weight 4.6 grams Dimensions 1 ½" long

We pride ourselves in creating new, innovative and classy smoking products that are built-to-last and made in the USA with the highest quality domestically sourced materials.

