Banana Kush Full Spectrum CBD Vape Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Our cartridges are crafted with over 71% of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Organic plant extracted terpenes are infused hemp-derived CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect. Evexia cartridges are compatible with most standard 510 thread vape batteries (battery not included). Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card Non-Psychoactive Ceramic heating element Over 350mg of full spectrum CBD Crafted in the USA Pesticides/Herbicides Free
About this brand
Evexia CBD
About this strain
Banana Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Banana kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.
