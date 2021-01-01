Blue Dream Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 2.25g
About this product
Evexia full spectrum CBD refills come in a easy-to-use glass syringe packed with hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Refill all your Evexia pod, cartridges, pens, or your favorite vape device. Syringes include blunt 18g refill Luer Lock tip(s) for easy refill. Easy to use syringe Non- Psychoactive Over 1550mg of full spectrum CBD Crafted in the USA Pesticides/Herbicides Free Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card
About this brand
Evexia CBD
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high accompanied by cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC, making this strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients choose Blue Dream for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
