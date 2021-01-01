Chocolope Full Spectrum CBD Vape Cartridge 0.5g
by Evexia CBDWrite a review
$28.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Our cartridges are crafted with over 71% of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Organic plant extracted terpenes are infused hemp-derived CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect. Evexia cartridges are compatible with most standard 510 thread vape batteries (battery not included). Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card Non-Psychoactive Ceramic heating element Over 350mg of full spectrum CBD Crafted in the USA Pesticides/Herbicides Free
About this brand
Evexia CBD
About this strain
Chocolope
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Terpinolene
Chocolope is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze. The result is a delicious homage to the chocolate strains that were popular in the 1980s. Chocolope's hefty buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.