Durban Full Spectrum CBD Pod 0.75g
by Evexia CBD
$35.00MSRP
About this product
We infused organic terpenes into hemp-derived full spectrum CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect. You can enjoy all the benefits from CBD, in a non-psychoactive vape pod. Vape device battery is not included. Juul ® Compatible CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Non-Psychoactive Ceramic heating element Crafted in the USA Pesticides/Herbicides Free Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card
About this brand
Evexia CBD
About this strain
Durban Poison
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
