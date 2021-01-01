Gelato Full Spectrum CBD Vape Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
ur cartridges are crafted with over 71% of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Organic plant extracted terpenes are infused hemp-derived CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect. Evexia cartridges are compatible with most standard 510 thread vape batteries (battery not included). Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card Non-Psychoactive Ceramic heating element Over 350mg of full spectrum CBD Crafted in the USA Pesticides/Herbicides Free
About this brand
Evexia CBD
About this strain
Gelato
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird," and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. Gelato boasts a THC level of 17%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. Because Gelato has reached a ledgandery status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.
