Lime OG Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 1g
by Evexia CBDWrite a review
$60.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Evexia full spectrum CBD refills come in a easy-to-use glass syringe packed with hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Refill all your Evexia pod, cartridges, pens, or your favorite vape device. Syringes include blunt 18g refill Luer Lock tip(s) for easy refill. Easy to use syringe Non- Psychoactive Over 700mg of full spectrum CBD Crafted in the USA Pesticides/Herbicides Free Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card
About this brand
Evexia CBD
About this strain
Lime OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
A Lime Skunk mother and a Triple OG Father come together to create Lime OG by Exotic Genetix. This strain puts out a sour lime candy terpene profile that is as delicious as it sounds. Its mother is noted for a clear-headed buzz that allows you to go about your day, while its father has sedating and calming effects. When crossed you, get a downright pleasant buzz that goes all day long
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.