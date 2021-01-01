Super Lemon Haze Full Spectrum CBD Pod 0.75g
$35.00MSRP
We infused organic terpenes into hemp-derived full spectrum CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect. You can enjoy all the benefits from CBD, in a non-psychoactive vape pod. Vape device battery is not included. Juul ® Compatible CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Non-Psychoactive Ceramic heating element Crafted in the USA Pesticides/Herbicides Free Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card
Evexia CBD
Super Lemon Haze
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Super Lemon Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
