 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Tangerine Full Spectrum CBD Pod 0.75g
Hybrid

Tangerine Full Spectrum CBD Pod 0.75g

by Evexia CBD

Write a review
Evexia CBD Concentrates Cartridges Tangerine Full Spectrum CBD Pod 0.75g
Evexia CBD Concentrates Cartridges Tangerine Full Spectrum CBD Pod 0.75g

$35.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

We infused organic terpenes into hemp-derived full spectrum CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect. You can enjoy all the benefits from CBD, in a non-psychoactive vape pod. Vape device battery is not included. Juul ® Compatible CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Non-Psychoactive Ceramic heating element Crafted in the USA Pesticides/Herbicides Free Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card

About this brand

Evexia CBD Logo
In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States. We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality. Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.

About this strain

Tangerine

Tangerine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangerine is a sativa-dominant hybrid, a 4th generation daughter of Ch9 Aroma. The fruity tangerine aroma is accompanied with notes of mango and pineapple. Indoor or outdoor grows can expect flowers between 7 and 8 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review