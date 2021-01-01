Wedding Cake Full Spectrum CBD Vape Pen 0.5g
Our vape pens are crafted with over 71% of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Organic plant extracted terpenes are infused hemp-derived CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect Evexia disposable vape pens were engineered with ELD technology, and are rechargeable up to 3 times using a micro-USB charging port located on the bottom. All the benefits from full spectrum CBD, in a non-psychoactive vape pen, that you can use legally in all 50 states. All natural, vegan, non-GMO Crafted in the USA Non-Psychoactive Ceramic heating element Pesticides/Herbicides Free 50 State Legal, No Medical Card needed 3rd Party Lab Certified
Evexia CBD
Wedding Cake
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
