About this product

A hybrid strain that is a result of crossbreeding ‘Las Vegas Lemon Skunk’ & ‘Zkittlez’. She produces bright green buds with a tinge of yellow, while being accompanied by a raw citrus taste & rich lemon aroma for a soothing experience. Lemon Zkittle is pesticide free, hand harvested and hand trimmed. Although the balance between Sativa & Indica is quite harmonious, this heavy hitter took 1st place for best Sativa at the 2018 Highlife Cup, held in the Netherlands. Producer: Cultivated by Licenced Producer Experion Biotechnologies in Mission, BC. Lemon Zkittlez bright yellow and green buds are small batch, pesticide free, hand-harvested and hand-trimmed.