Lemon Zkittle

by Experion Wellness

About this product

A hybrid strain that is a result of crossbreeding ‘Las Vegas Lemon Skunk’ & ‘Zkittlez’. She produces bright green buds with a tinge of yellow, while being accompanied by a raw citrus taste & rich lemon aroma for a soothing experience. Lemon Zkittle is pesticide free, hand harvested and hand trimmed. Although the balance between Sativa & Indica is quite harmonious, this heavy hitter took 1st place for best Sativa at the 2018 Highlife Cup, held in the Netherlands. Producer: Cultivated by Licenced Producer Experion Biotechnologies in Mission, BC. Lemon Zkittlez bright yellow and green buds are small batch, pesticide free, hand-harvested and hand-trimmed.

This is one of the most premium strains I’ve ever smoked (just above 300) so I’m writing my first (and hopefully not the last) review. Characteristic citrus taste is nice. Euphoric, ralexed, creative, uplifted, happy - which made me more social, talkative. I had a great sleep and next day I was energic.

About this strain

Lemon Skunk

Lemon Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.

About this brand

Our commitment is to offer an unparalleled experience through our diverse strains, small batch, hand-crafted and hand trimmed quality cannabis.