Phang by Count Vapula. Beautifully designed for portability, function, taste and simplicity.
A full list of included items below:
1X Phang Battery
1X Ceramic Tip
1X Quartz Tip
1X Glass Bubbler
1X Cleaning Tool
1X Micro USB Cable
1X Silicone Container
1X User Manual
1X Travel Pelican Case
Extract Labs is a Boulder, Colorado-based full-service hemp extraction lab offering a proprietary line of boutique CBD-infused products. A one-stop destination for every CBD need, Extract Labs was founded by a combat veteran, Craig Henderson, who started the company out of his garage in 2016 after serving in the U.S. Army. He earned a Master’s of Engineering from the University of Louisville and gained industry experience while working as a salesperson and expert instructor in supercritical CO2 extraction. Just over two years later, the company has grown to employ nearly 40 people in its Colorado headquarters and has recently added a second lab in Louisville, KY.
Extract Labs is dedicated to introducing consumers to the life-changing potential of CBD. The company prides itself on providing the purest, highest quality products at the lowest price point, a promise made possible by keeping every step of production in-house. In keeping with FDA regulations, Extract Labs does not make specific claims, but encourages customers to seek out more information about usage and benefits from trusted third-party sources.