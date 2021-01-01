Exxus MiNovo
$34.99MSRP
About this product
The Exxus Minovo includes a variety of features for a more pleasurable experience for the user. With the Minovo you can enjoy preheat mode, colorful LED light indicators, magnetic adapters to keep your cartridge in place, variable voltage for the perfect heat and all powered by a long lasting 470mAh battery. Simply put, the Exxus Minovo has everything you need for an incomparable session.
About this brand
Exxus Vape
