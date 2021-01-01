Exxus Twistr Cartridge Vaporizer
$14.99MSRP
About this product
Experience a one of a kind performance with the Exxus Twistr by Exxus Vape. New to the market, this uniquely designed device is the ultimate discreet, portable vape pen delivering delicious flavors and grand clouds. Incorporating extensive features and easy to use functions, the Exxus Twistr is a definite stand out that will give you the best possible experience. The Exxus Twistr is a 510 threaded device, making it compatible with a variety of oil cartridges. Simply screw the cartridge of your choice to the battery, allowing the two to connect for an unforgettable experience.
About this brand
Exxus Vape
