Indica

Blueberry - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna

Eybna Concentrates Terpenes Blueberry - Pure Terpene Profile
Eybna Concentrates Terpenes Blueberry - Pure Terpene Profile

About this product

Origin: Thai landrace and Male Afghani indica crossed by DJ in Oregon Major Terpenes: 38.1% Myrcene 12.0% Beta-Caryophyllene 11.7% Alpha-Pinene 7.5% Linalool 7.4% Limonene 6.5% Nerolidol 5.8% Beta-Pinene 3.2% Humulene 1.7% Alpha-Bisabolol 1.4% Terpineol 4.7% Other terpenes Scent: A deep flavor capturing a delicate, sweet, blueberry-like aroma Available Sizes: 50ml for 315$ 250ml for 1262$

About this brand

Eybna is a technology company and a leading terpene manufacturer. Eybna's forward-thinking R&D center aims to contribute to the health of mankind by utilizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide. Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.

About this strain

Blueberry

Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blueberry is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

