Origin: OG Kush crossed with an unknown, mysterious phenotype Major Terpenes: 23.0% Beta-Caryophyllene 13.8% Limonene 8.1% Alpha-Bisabolol 6.8% Humulene 4.8% Camphene 3.9% Linalool 3.7% Myrcene 3.5% Ocimene 3.3% Phytol 3.2% Beta-Pinene 25.9% Other terpenes Scent: Beholds one-of-a-kind balance between sweet, kushy hashish flavors and amazing chocolate and coffee notes Available Sizes: 50ml for 281$ 250ml for 1125$

Eybna is a technology company and a leading terpene manufacturer. Eybna's forward-thinking R&D center aims to contribute to the health of mankind by utilizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide. Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

