  Cheese - Pure Terpene Profile
Hybrid

Cheese - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna

Eybna Concentrates Terpenes Cheese - Pure Terpene Profile

Origin: One of the most unique Skunk #1 phenotypes bred in the U.K during the late 1980s Major Terpenes: 32.5% Myrcene 19.1% Beta-Caryophyllene 12.5% Limonene 11.6% Alpha-Pinene 7.3% Humulene 5.7% Beta-Caryophyllene 3.5% Nerolidol 2.7% Linalool 1.5% Alpha-Bisabolol 0.7% Terpineol 2.9% Other terpenes Scent: Its powerful sour and rotten notes of stinky cheese are balanced by a full and earthy low flavor Available Sizes: 50ml for 315$ 250ml for 1262$

Eybna is a technology company and a leading terpene manufacturer. Eybna's forward-thinking R&D center aims to contribute to the health of mankind by utilizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide. Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.

Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

