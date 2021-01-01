 Loading…

Sativa

Harlequin - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna

About this product

Origin: Colombian Gold crossed with Nepali indica, Thai and Swiss landraces Major Terpenes: 42.3% Alpha-Pinene 27.8% Myrcene 7.5% Limonene 5.4% Terpinolene 3.9% Alpha-Bisabolol 3.3% Linalool 1.8% Beta-Caryophyllene 1.7% Terpineol 1.6% Caryophyllene-Oxide 1.4% Fenchol 3.7% Other terpenes Scent: A woody, earthy scent with some Mango notes Available Sizes: 50ml for 315$ 250ml for 1262$

About this brand

Eybna is a technology company and a leading terpene manufacturer. Eybna's forward-thinking R&D center aims to contribute to the health of mankind by utilizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide. Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.

About this strain

Harlequin

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Harlequin is a sativa marijuana strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. This strain provides clear-headed effects and the ability to relax without sedation or intoxication. Harlequin is a descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective strains for the treating pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. This strain features flavors that range from earthy musk to sweet mango.

