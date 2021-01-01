Harlequin - Pure Terpene Profile
$315.00MSRP
About this product
Origin: Colombian Gold crossed with Nepali indica, Thai and Swiss landraces Major Terpenes: 42.3% Alpha-Pinene 27.8% Myrcene 7.5% Limonene 5.4% Terpinolene 3.9% Alpha-Bisabolol 3.3% Linalool 1.8% Beta-Caryophyllene 1.7% Terpineol 1.6% Caryophyllene-Oxide 1.4% Fenchol 3.7% Other terpenes Scent: A woody, earthy scent with some Mango notes Available Sizes: 50ml for 315$ 250ml for 1262$
About this brand
Eybna
About this strain
Harlequin
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Harlequin is a sativa marijuana strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. This strain provides clear-headed effects and the ability to relax without sedation or intoxication. Harlequin is a descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective strains for the treating pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. This strain features flavors that range from earthy musk to sweet mango.
