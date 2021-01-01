 Loading…

  5. Jack Herer - Pure Terpene Profile
Jack Herer - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna

About this product

Origin: Combination of Haze hybrid with Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross. Created by Sensi Seeds in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s​ Major Terpenes: 39.0% Terpinolene 14.7% Beta-Caryophyllene 10.2% Ocimene 7.0% Myrcene 5.0% Limonene 4.4% Phytol 3.8% Beta-Pinene 2.6% Nerolidol 2.4% Alpha-Phellandrene 1.6% 3-Carene 9.3% Other terpenes Scent: A deep fruity flavor enhanced by subtle skunk and piney higher notes Available Sizes: 50ml for 337$ 250ml for 1350$

About this brand

Eybna is a technology company and a leading terpene manufacturer. Eybna's forward-thinking R&D center aims to contribute to the health of mankind by utilizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide. Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.

About this strain

Jack Herer

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

