Origin: Cross of unknown Kush genetics Major Terpenes: 56.8% Myrcene 11.6% Beta-Caryophyllene 9.4% Limonene 5.8% Linalool 3.7% Humulene 2.6% Beta-Pinene 2.2% Ocimene 1.6% Phytol 1.4% Terpineol 1.2% Fenchol 3.7% Other terpenes Scent: Noticeable exotic mango flavors give this profile a mild sweet kushy body, together with a delicate pine and citrus finish Available Sizes: 50ml for 356$ 250ml for 1425$
The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana.
