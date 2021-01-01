 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Mango Kush - Pure Terpene Profile
Hybrid

Mango Kush - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna

$356.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Origin: Cross of unknown Kush genetics Major Terpenes: 56.8% Myrcene 11.6% Beta-Caryophyllene 9.4% Limonene 5.8% Linalool 3.7% Humulene 2.6% Beta-Pinene 2.2% Ocimene 1.6% Phytol 1.4% Terpineol 1.2% Fenchol 3.7% Other terpenes Scent: Noticeable exotic mango flavors give this profile a mild sweet kushy body, together with a delicate pine and citrus finish Available Sizes: 50ml for 356$ 250ml for 1425$

About this brand

Eybna is a technology company and a leading terpene manufacturer. Eybna's forward-thinking R&D center aims to contribute to the health of mankind by utilizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide. Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana. 

