Hybrid

OG Kush - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna

Origin: There are dozens of urban legends about the origin of OG Kush, but none are truly confirmed Major Terpenes: 32.6% Myrcene 24.9% Limonene 21.1% Beta-Caryophyllene 5.9% Linalool 3.6% Beta-Pinene 3.0% Nerolidol 2.7% Terpineol 2.4% Fenchol 1.4% Geranyl Acetate 0.8% Borneol 1.6% Other terpenes Scent: A deep sour-lime flavor and a piney undertone Available Sizes: 50ml for 362$ 250ml for 1450$

Eybna is a technology company and a leading terpene manufacturer. Eybna's forward-thinking R&D center aims to contribute to the health of mankind by utilizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide. Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

