 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Pineapple Express - Pure Terpene Profile
Hybrid

Pineapple Express - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna

Write a review
Eybna Concentrates Terpenes Pineapple Express - Pure Terpene Profile
Eybna Concentrates Terpenes Pineapple Express - Pure Terpene Profile

$369.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Origin: A cross between landrace sativa Hawaiian and hybrid Trainwreck Major Terpenes: 25.3% Beta-Caryophyllene 17.4% Myrcene 10.8% Limonene 9.8% Linalool 8.8% Alpha-Bisabolol 7.6% Humulene 3.0% Beta-Pinene 2.4% Phytol 2.0% Fenchol 2.0% Alpha-Pinene 10.9% Other terpenes Scent: A combination of an exotic sweet pineapple flavor with cedar and pine notes, as well as fine fruity ones Available Sizes: 50ml for 369$ 250ml for 1475$

About this brand

Eybna Logo
Eybna is a technology company and a leading terpene manufacturer. Eybna's forward-thinking R&D center aims to contribute to the health of mankind by utilizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide. Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review