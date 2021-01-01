 Loading…

Hybrid

Strawberry Diesel - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna

About this product

Origin: A cross breed between NYC Diesel and Strawberry Cough Major Terpenes: 40.6% Myrcene 21.2% Alpha-Pinene 11.9% Beta-Caryophyllene 6.9% Limonene 6.2% Beta-Pinene 4.5% Humulene 2.2% Phytol 2.0% Linalool 1.2% Fenchol 0.9% Terpineol 4.4% Other terpenes Scent: Delicious and deep sour flavors of tangy diesel fuel glazed with a dim layer of sweet, ripe strawberries, offering a sugary mouthfeel Available Sizes: 50ml for 331$ 250ml for 1325$

About this brand

Eybna is a technology company and a leading terpene manufacturer. Eybna's forward-thinking R&D center aims to contribute to the health of mankind by utilizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide. Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.

About this strain

Strawberry Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

This cross between NYC Diesel and Strawberry Cough is a true hybrid. Providing consumers with a well-balanced experience, Strawberry Diesel relaxes your muscles while creating an energizing, clear-headed sensation. If you’re looking for help with insomnia and would like to get things done, Strawberry Diesel may be your perfect match. Great for both daytime and nighttime use, this strain is incredibly versatile. Novice consumers should be cautious with it, however, as it is fast-acting and intense. Great for indoor growing, Strawberry Diesel tends to flower between 9 and 10 weeks. Taking after both of its parents, this strain also features a fruity scent while providing a thick, diesel-like taste.

