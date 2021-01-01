 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Super Lemon Haze - Pure Terpene Profile
Sativa

Super Lemon Haze - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna

Write a review
Eybna Concentrates Terpenes Super Lemon Haze - Pure Terpene Profile
Eybna Concentrates Terpenes Super Lemon Haze - Pure Terpene Profile

$343.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Origin: Lemon Skunk crossed with Super Silver Haze by Green House Seeds in the Netherlands Major Terpenes 31.0% Terpinolene 20.5% Ocimene 13.3% Limonene 10.5% Myrcene 9.3% Beta-Caryophyllene 4.3% Beta-Pinene 2.9% Alpha-Pinene 1.9% Caryophyllene-Oxide 1.7% Alpha-Phellandrene 1.5% Delta-3-Carene 3.1% Other terpenes Scent: A typical haze note related to a dominant monoterpene named ‘Terpinolene’, balanced by a light and mildly acidic body of citrus and lemon flavors Available Sizes: 50ml for 343$ 250ml for 1375$

About this brand

Eybna Logo
Eybna is a technology company and a leading terpene manufacturer. Eybna's forward-thinking R&D center aims to contribute to the health of mankind by utilizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide. Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Super Lemon Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review