Super Silver Haze - Pure Terpene Profile
$318.00MSRP
About this product
Origin: Skunk crossed with Northern Lights and Haze by Nevil & Shanti Baba in the Netherlands during the 1990s Major Terpenes: 42.1% Myrcene 17.5% Beta-Caryophyllene 10.7% Limonene 4.6% Humulene 3.8% Linalool 2.3% Beta-Pinene 1.9% Nerolidol 1.5% Terpineol 1.4% Phytol 1.3% Alpha-Pinene 12.9% Other terpenes Scent: High sour citrus notes with a touch of sweet moldy aroma bring out unique sandalwood undertones Available Sizes: 50ml for 318$ 250ml for 1275$
About this brand
Eybna
About this strain
Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
