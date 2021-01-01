 Loading…

Sativa

Super Silver Haze - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna

$318.00MSRP

About this product

Origin: Skunk crossed with Northern Lights and Haze by Nevil & Shanti Baba in the Netherlands during the 1990s Major Terpenes: 42.1% Myrcene 17.5% Beta-Caryophyllene 10.7% Limonene 4.6% Humulene 3.8% Linalool 2.3% Beta-Pinene 1.9% Nerolidol 1.5% Terpineol 1.4% Phytol 1.3% Alpha-Pinene 12.9% Other terpenes Scent: High sour citrus notes with a touch of sweet moldy aroma bring out unique sandalwood undertones Available Sizes: 50ml for 318$ 250ml for 1275$

About this brand

Eybna is a technology company and a leading terpene manufacturer. Eybna's forward-thinking R&D center aims to contribute to the health of mankind by utilizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide. Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.

About this strain

Super Silver Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

